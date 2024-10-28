Analyst Expectations For Celldex Therapeutics's Future

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.64, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Experiencing a 2.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Celldex Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $70.00 - Richard Law Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $45.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Celldex Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Celldex Therapeutics Better

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

A Deep Dive into Celldex Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 832.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1434.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

