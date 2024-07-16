Analyst Expectations For Celldex Therapeutics's Future

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $77.4, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Celldex Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Celldex Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -83.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21030.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

