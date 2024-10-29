Analyst Expectations For Celanese's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Celanese (NYSE:CE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $148.75, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.09%.

The standing of Celanese among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Sell $130.00 - Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $163.00 $167.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $150.00 $180.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $135.00 $160.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $128.00 $137.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $167.00 $168.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $138.00 $142.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $170.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $180.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $180.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $130.00 $156.00

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Celanese's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

