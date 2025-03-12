Analyst Expectations For Casey's General Stores's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Casey's General Stores, revealing an average target of $452.0, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $438.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.31% increase from the previous average price target of $437.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Casey's General Stores by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $438.00 $430.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $460.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $450.00 $400.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $470.00 $460.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Casey's General Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Casey's General Stores's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Casey's General Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Casey's General Stores analyst ratings.

Delving into Casey's General Stores's Background

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its nearly 2,900 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Understanding the Numbers: Casey's General Stores's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Casey's General Stores's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CASY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CASY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.