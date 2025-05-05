Analyst Expectations For CareDx's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CareDx, revealing an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 7.2% from the previous average price target of $31.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CareDx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $34.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CareDx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into CareDx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CareDx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into CareDx's Background

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Testing services.

A Deep Dive into CareDx's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CareDx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.54% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareDx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CareDx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CDNA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CDNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.