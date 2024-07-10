Analyst Expectations For BRC's Future

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on BRC (NYSE:BRCC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.33, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $8.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of BRC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BRC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BRC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BRC's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BRC analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into BRC's Background

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. it is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BRC

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BRC's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BRC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRCC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2022 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BRCC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.