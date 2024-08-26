Analyst Expectations For Braze's Future

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 5 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.88, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.07% lower than the prior average price target of $63.75.

The standing of Braze among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $56.00 $48.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $55.00 $65.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $66.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $58.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $52.00 $65.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $62.00 $68.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $60.00 $75.00

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Braze's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

