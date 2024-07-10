Analyst Expectations For Braze's Future

Ratings for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Braze, revealing an average target of $59.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Highlighting a 7.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Braze by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $56.00 $48.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $55.00 $65.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $66.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $58.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $52.00 $65.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $62.00 $68.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $60.00 $75.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Braze's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Braze's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

Get to Know Braze Better

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Braze showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.09% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRZE

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Dec 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BRZE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.