Analyst Expectations For Blueprint Medicines's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $130.12, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 0.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $129.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Blueprint Medicines's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $133.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $128.00 $128.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blueprint Medicines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Blueprint Medicines's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blueprint Medicines analyst ratings.

Discovering Blueprint Medicines: A Closer Look

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

Blueprint Medicines: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Blueprint Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.36. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BPMC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Scotiabank Downgrades Sector Outperform Sector Perform Jun 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jun 2025 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BPMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.