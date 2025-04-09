Analyst Expectations For Bloom Energy's Future

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.22, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.39% increase from the previous average price target of $21.94.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Skye Landon |Redburn Atlantic |Lowers |Sell | $10.00|$14.50 | |Samantha Hoh |HSBC |Maintains |Buy | $25.00|$25.00 | |Stephen Byrd |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $35.00|$28.00 | |Maheep Mandloi |Mizuho |Announces |Neutral | $28.00|- | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $31.00|$33.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $18.00|$20.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $33.00|$30.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $16.00|$14.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $22.00|$11.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bloom Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bloom Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bloom Energy Better

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 60.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.