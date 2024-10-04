Analyst Expectations For Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Future

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 5 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.33, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Highlighting a 5.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $107.78.

A clear picture of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $86.00 $110.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $95.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $118.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $115.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $100.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $115.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $90.00 $116.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $93.00 $93.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $111.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $86.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $140.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $107.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $94.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $85.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $108.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $113.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biomarin Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Biomarin Pharmaceutical Better

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

