Analyst Expectations For Beyond's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Beyond (NYSE:BYON), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Beyond, revealing an average target of $9.12, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Highlighting a 25.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.19.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Beyond. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.50 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.50 $7.25 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Hold $9.00 $9.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Lowers Buy $16.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beyond. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beyond. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beyond compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beyond compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Beyond's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Beyond's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Beyond: A Closer Look

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad number of products, including furniture, decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Beyond: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Beyond's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beyond's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -45.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

