Analyst Expectations For Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.45. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

