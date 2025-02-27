Analyst Expectations For Beam Therapeutics's Future

Ratings for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $66.0, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.76% increase from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Beam Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beam Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beam Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Beam Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Beam Therapeutics Better

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company committed to creating a new class of precision genetic medicines based on its proprietary base editing technology, with a vision of providing lifelong cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. The company is focused on its programs in the hematology and genetic disease portfolios, which comprise different product candidates in its pipeline, such as BEAM-101, which is being developed to target Sickle Cell Disease, BEAM-302, a liver-targeting lipid nanoparticle, being developed to target Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and other drug candidates including BEAM-302, BEAM-103 & 104. The company views its operations and manages its business in one operating segment, operating exclusively in the United States.

Beam Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Beam Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -90.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -300.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Beam Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

