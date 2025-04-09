Analyst Expectations For Bank OZK's Future

Analysts' ratings for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.4, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Bank OZK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jared Shaw |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$48.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $54.00|$58.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Equal-Weight | $57.00|$53.00 | |Jared Shaw |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $48.00|$40.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $53.00|$53.00 |

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bank OZK: A Closer Look

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial, and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking, and other related services.

Bank OZK: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bank OZK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.17% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Bank OZK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

