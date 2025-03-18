Analyst Expectations For Atmus Filtration Techs's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A 5.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $44.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atmus Filtration Techs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $40.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atmus Filtration Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Atmus Filtration Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atmus Filtration Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Atmus Filtration Techs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atmus Filtration Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, Atmus Filtration Techs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

