Analyst Expectations For Arcellx's Future

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $104.73, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.27% from the previous average price target of $86.36.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arcellx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biren Amin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $115.00 $91.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $96.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $81.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $84.00 Jack Allen Baird Raises Outperform $106.00 $77.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $96.00 $81.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $122.00 $83.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arcellx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Arcellx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcellx's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcellx analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Arcellx

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Arcellx: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Arcellx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 91.47% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -99.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACLX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.