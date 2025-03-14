Analyst Expectations For Applied Optoelectronics's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 17.47%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Applied Optoelectronics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $36.00 $44.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $39.00 $17.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $40.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Applied Optoelectronics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Applied Optoelectronics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Applied Optoelectronics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Applied Optoelectronics's Background

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products, for four networking end-markets; internet data center, CATV, telecom, and FTTH. The Company designs and manufactures a wide range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The Company has manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S., Taiwan, and China.

Applied Optoelectronics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Optoelectronics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 65.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -119.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Optoelectronics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -54.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Optoelectronics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

