Analyst Expectations For Applied Mat's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Applied Mat, presenting an average target of $197.2, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. A 5.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $209.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Chin |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $195.00|$235.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $170.00|$202.00 | |Blayne Curtis |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $195.00|- | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $202.00|$194.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $195.00|$200.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $190.00|$200.00 | |Brian Chin |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $235.00|$250.00 | |Mehdi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $165.00|$155.00 | |Steve Barger |Keybanc |Maintains |Overweight | $225.00|$225.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $200.00|$225.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Get to Know Applied Mat Better

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.84% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Applied Mat adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

