Analyst Expectations For American Tower's Future

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on American Tower (NYSE:AMT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $225.14, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. Observing a 1.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $221.31.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of American Tower by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $234.00|$220.00 | |Simon Flannery |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $250.00|$213.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $223.00|$214.00 | |Eric Luebchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$210.00 | |Michael Rollins |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$220.00 | |Constantine Davides |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $248.00|$225.00 | |Ari Klein |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $220.00|$210.00 | |Simon Flannery |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $213.00|$219.00 | |Greg Miller |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $225.00|$225.00 | |Michael Rollins |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $220.00|$255.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $214.00|$215.00 | |Patrick Walravens |JMP Securities |Announces |Market Outperform| $225.00|- | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $220.00|$236.00 | |Eric Luebchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $195.00|$215.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for American Tower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Tower's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About American Tower

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the US, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

American Tower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Tower's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.73% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 48.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 35.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.