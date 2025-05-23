Analyst Expectations For American Express's Future

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 6 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American Express and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $292.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $343.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. A 5.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $309.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Express is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $335.00 $315.00 Harry Bartlett Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $255.00 $270.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $315.00 $340.00 Ryan Gilbert BTIG Lowers Sell $240.00 $272.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $310.00 $310.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $260.00 $244.00 Kenneth Bruce B of A Securities Lowers Buy $274.00 $325.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $244.00 $325.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $343.00 $350.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $330.00 $367.00 Kenneth Bruce B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $325.00 $326.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $265.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Express's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of American Express's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Express analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

American Express: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Express's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Sell Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.