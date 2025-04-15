Analyst Expectations For Ameresco's Future

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.33, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 40.2% lower than the prior average price target of $35.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ameresco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ben Kallo |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $13.00|$25.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$34.00 | |William Grippin |UBS |Lowers |Sell | $8.00|$37.00 | |George Gianarikas |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $27.00|$36.00 | |Ben Kallo |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $25.00|$42.00 | |William Grippin |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $37.00|$40.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameresco's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ameresco's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameresco

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Breaking Down Ameresco's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ameresco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.69% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ameresco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

