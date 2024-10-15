Analyst Expectations For Ameren's Future

Ratings for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 7.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $81.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ameren. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $88.00 $77.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $81.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $96.00 $91.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $97.00 - Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $89.00 $82.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $86.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $74.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $84.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $79.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ameren's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameren analyst ratings.

About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Ameren's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ameren faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, Ameren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.