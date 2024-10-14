Analyst Expectations For Amer Sports's Future

Ratings for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.0, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 2.56% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amer Sports by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $17.00 $23.00

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Amer Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

