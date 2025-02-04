Analyst Expectations For Amazon.com's Future

In the last three months, 29 analysts have published ratings on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 14 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $261.52, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $197.00. Marking an increase of 7.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $242.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $306.00 $246.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $197.00 Christopher Johnen HSBC Raises Buy $270.00 $225.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $230.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $290.00 $245.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $265.00 $235.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $250.00 Andrew Quail JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $275.00 $235.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $265.00 $240.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $236.00 $236.00 Michael Morton MoffettNathanson Raises Buy $248.00 $235.00 Alex Haissl Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $197.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Amazon.com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amazon.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.