Analyst Expectations For Allstate's Future

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $221.17, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.48% increase from the previous average price target of $209.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Allstate by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $240.00 $235.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $186.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $243.00 $235.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $183.00 $187.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $244.00 $206.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $230.00 $209.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Allstate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest us property-casualty insurers in the us. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

