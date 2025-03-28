Analyst Expectations For Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Future

Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $156.93, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.21% increase from the previous average price target of $129.47.

The standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $140.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Outperform $165.00 $104.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $180.00 $100.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $190.00 $118.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $125.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $117.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $156.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $144.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $112.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $138.00 $133.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $144.00 $143.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alibaba Gr Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Background

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

A Deep Dive into Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

