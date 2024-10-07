Analyst Expectations For Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, presenting an average target of $105.6, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 0.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $105.20.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alibaba Gr Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $90.00 $90.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Maintains Buy $116.00 $116.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

