Analyst Expectations For Albemarle's Future

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Albemarle and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $85.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.73% lower than the prior average price target of $93.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $64.00|$86.00 | |John Roberts |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $85.00|$90.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $85.00|$90.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $68.00|$73.00 | |Ben Isaacson |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $75.00|$85.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $122.00|$127.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $85.00|$96.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $86.00|$99.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Announces |Hold | $96.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Albemarle's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Albemarle Better

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Breaking Down Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Albemarle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -47.72% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

