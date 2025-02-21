Analyst Expectations For Akamai Techs's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 3 3 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Akamai Techs, revealing an average target of $101.6, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average represents a 5.44% decrease from the previous average price target of $107.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Akamai Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $100.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $107.00 $115.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $72.00 $76.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Positive $105.00 $110.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $112.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $125.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $102.00 $104.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $120.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Akamai Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Akamai Techs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Understanding the Numbers: Akamai Techs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Akamai Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.06% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Akamai Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

