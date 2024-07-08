Analyst Expectations For a.k.a. Brands Holding's Future

a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.43, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.79% increase from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $25.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $22.00 $11.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of a.k.a. Brands Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know a.k.a. Brands Holding Better

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

a.k.a. Brands Holding: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, a.k.a. Brands Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.03% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, a.k.a. Brands Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AKA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AKA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.