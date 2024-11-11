Analyst Expectations For Air Products & Chemicals's Future

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $341.25, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $281.00. Marking an increase of 9.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $311.91.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Air Products & Chemicals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $365.00 $345.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $295.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $345.00 $350.00 Colin Isaac Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $330.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $340.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $345.00 $307.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $280.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Outperform $360.00 $308.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $345.00 $330.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $364.00 $295.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $365.00 $305.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $281.00 $276.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products & Chemicals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Air Products & Chemicals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

A Deep Dive into Air Products & Chemicals's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Air Products & Chemicals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 61.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Air Products & Chemicals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

