Analyst Expectations For Air Products & Chemicals's Future

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $297.75, along with a high estimate of $340.00 and a low estimate of $268.00. Observing a 8.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $274.81.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Air Products & Chemicals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $281.00 $276.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $295.00 $290.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $330.00 $291.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $323.00 $300.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $240.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $280.00 $310.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $305.00 $280.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $268.00 $257.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $310.00 $260.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $312.00 $275.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $290.00 $245.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $294.00 $276.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $240.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $263.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Air Products & Chemicals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

Financial Insights: Air Products & Chemicals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Air Products & Chemicals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Air Products & Chemicals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

