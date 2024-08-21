Analyst Expectations For Agree Realty's Future

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.06, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $65.58, the current average has increased by 8.36%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $81.00 $70.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Raises Buy $74.00 $65.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $68.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $71.50 $67.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $60.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Announces Overweight $68.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agree Realty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Agree Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ADC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.