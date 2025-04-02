Analyst Expectations For Aflac's Future

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Aflac (NYSE:AFL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $103.09, along with a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Observing a 1.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Aflac among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $96.00 $94.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $98.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $104.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $107.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $95.00 $98.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $118.00 $122.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $111.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $103.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $107.00 $108.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $94.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $98.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aflac's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Aflac's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aflac analyst ratings.

About Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling the majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work, and also reaches out to its customers outside of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Aflac: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Aflac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AFL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AFL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.