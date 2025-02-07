Analyst Expectations For Affirm Holdings's Future

Analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $72.47, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 28.33% increase from the previous average price target of $56.47.

The standing of Affirm Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $78.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $46.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Neutral $61.00 $20.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $39.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $55.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $78.00 $78.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $45.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $57.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $74.00 $56.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $64.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $50.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $54.00

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Affirm Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

