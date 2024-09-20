Analyst Expectations For Advanced Energy Indus's Future

Analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $117.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.15% increase from the previous average price target of $103.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Advanced Energy Indus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Mason Baird Announces Outperform $128.00 - Brian Chin Stifel Announces Buy $135.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $97.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $103.00 $90.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $113.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Advanced Energy Indus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

Get to Know Advanced Energy Indus Better

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Advanced Energy Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Advanced Energy Indus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEIS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AEIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.