Analyst Expectations For Adient's Future

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Adient (NYSE:ADNT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.24% lower than the prior average price target of $16.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Adient among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Underperform $17.50 $15.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $14.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Neutral $14.00 - John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $21.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $13.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Adient's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adient analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Adient

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of theglobal market Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion but will likely be below $14 billion in fiscal 2025 on tariff interruptions and divesting some lower-quality business.

Adient's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Adient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.71% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADNT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.