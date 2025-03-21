Analyst Expectations For Adaptive Biotechnologies's Future

Analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.88, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.50. Marking an increase of 29.66%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $7.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Adaptive Biotechnologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $11.00 $7.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $12.00 $10.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $7.50 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptive Biotechnologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Adaptive Biotechnologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Adaptive Biotechnologies: A Closer Look

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and is also available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT) for patients with other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Breaking Down Adaptive Biotechnologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adaptive Biotechnologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Adaptive Biotechnologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -70.99%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Adaptive Biotechnologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

