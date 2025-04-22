Analyst Expectations For AbbVie's Future

Analysts' ratings for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AbbVie, revealing an average target of $216.47, a high estimate of $241.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $210.15.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of AbbVie by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Carter Gould |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $210.00|- | |Vamil Divan |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $214.00|$214.00 | |Terence Flynn |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $241.00|$239.00 | |Asad Haider |Goldman Sachs |Announces |Neutral | $194.00|- | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $240.00|$210.00 | |Tim Anderson |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $223.00|$200.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $215.00|$205.00 | |Srikripa Devarakonda|Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $217.00|$211.00 | |Navin Jacob |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $190.00|$181.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $210.00|$195.00 | |Terence Flynn |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $239.00|$224.00 | |Gary Nachman |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $220.00|$218.00 | |Vamil Divan |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $214.00|$212.00 | |Evan David Seigerman|BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $215.00|$208.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $205.00|$215.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into AbbVie's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AbbVie analyst ratings.

Delving into AbbVie's Background

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

A Deep Dive into AbbVie's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AbbVie's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.6% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AbbVie's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 20.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

