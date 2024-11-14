Analyst Expectations For 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.5, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A 2.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive 4D Molecular Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $39.00 $40.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $39.00 $38.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering 4D Molecular Therapeutics: A Closer Look

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

A Deep Dive into 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -97.91%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -699060.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

