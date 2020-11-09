Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Last week, you might have seen that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to US$1.92 in the past week. Revenues of US$474m beat expectations by a respectable 4.9%, although statutory losses per share increased. Venator Materials lost US$0.39, which was 171% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VNTR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Venator Materials from nine analysts is for revenues of US$2.03b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 5.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Venator Materials forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.021 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.01b and losses of US$0.10 per share in 2021. Although we saw no serious change to the revenue outlook, the analysts have definitely increased their earnings estimates, estimating a profit next year, compared to previous forecasts of a loss. So it seems like the consensus has become substantially more bullish on Venator Materials.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$2.16, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Venator Materials analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.75. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Venator Materials' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 5.2%, well above its historical decline of 1.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.6% next year. So while Venator Materials' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Venator Materials to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Venator Materials going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

