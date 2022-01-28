Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) After Its Yearly Report

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.4% to hit US$342m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$3.94, some 3.5% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:TCBK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TriCo Bancshares from six analysts is for revenues of US$377.1m in 2022 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 14% to US$3.40 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$379.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.29 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on TriCo Bancshares' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$50.83, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on TriCo Bancshares, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$54.00 and the most bearish at US$49.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that TriCo Bancshares' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that TriCo Bancshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards TriCo Bancshares following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for TriCo Bancshares going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of TriCo Bancshares' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

