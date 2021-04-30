Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) After Its First-Quarter Report

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.5% to hit US$9.0b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.52, some 4.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:KO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Coca-Cola's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$36.8b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 26% to US$2.12. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.12 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$59.13, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Coca-Cola analyst has a price target of US$67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Coca-Cola is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Coca-Cola's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 14% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 5.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.6% annually. So it looks like Coca-Cola is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Coca-Cola. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Coca-Cola analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Coca-Cola is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.