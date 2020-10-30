Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) After Its Third-Quarter Report

There's been a notable change in appetite for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 11% to US$148. Revenues of US$14b arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.79, an impressive 52% smaller than what broker models predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Boeing from 19 analysts is for revenues of US$79.5b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 31% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Boeing forecast to report a statutory profit of US$4.51 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$81.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.10 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a large cut to earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$184 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Boeing analyst has a price target of US$264 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$125. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Boeing is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 31%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 5.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% per year. So it looks like Boeing is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Boeing. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$184, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Boeing going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Boeing that you need to take into consideration.

