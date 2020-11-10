Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Last week, you might have seen that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.5% to US$178 in the past week. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 33% toUS$0.43 per share. Revenues of US$289m did beat expectations by 2.4%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:TDOC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Teladoc Health are now predicting revenues of US$1.96b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 126% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 21% to US$1.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.36b and losses of US$0.83 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$246, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Teladoc Health at US$305 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$183. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Teladoc Health shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Teladoc Health's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 126% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 44% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Teladoc Health to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$246, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Teladoc Health going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

