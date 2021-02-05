Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) After Its Yearly Report

It's been a good week for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 4.3% to US$22.14. Schneider National reported US$4.6b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.19 beat expectations, being 3.1% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SNDR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Schneider National from ten analysts is for revenues of US$4.92b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 8.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 34% to US$1.60. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$24.81, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Schneider National analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Schneider National's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.6%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Schneider National is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Schneider National following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Schneider National. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Schneider National going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

