Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Rollins reported US$584m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 beat expectations, being 2.1% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Rollins after the latest results. NYSE:ROL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Rollins' four analysts is for revenues of US$2.29b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 7.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.3% to US$0.81. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.85 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$50.33, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Rollins, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$56.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Rollins'historical trends, as next year's 7.5% revenue growth is roughly in line with 7.8% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.0% next year. So although Rollins is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Rollins. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Rollins going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also view our analysis of Rollins' balance sheet, and whether we think Rollins is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

