Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$178m arriving 4.2% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.53, 4.4% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:RNST Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Renasant from eight analysts is for revenues of US$622.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 4.5% to US$1.64 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$622.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.64 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$27.14, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Renasant analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Renasant's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Renasant'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 11% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.3% per year. So although Renasant is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Renasant analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Renasant , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

