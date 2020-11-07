Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) After Its Third-Quarter Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Sales crushed expectations at US$49m, beating expectations by 34%. PlayAGS reported a statutory loss of US$0.31 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AGS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, PlayAGS' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$228.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$1.07. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$239.0m and losses of US$1.01 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on PlayAGS after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$5.64, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic PlayAGS analyst has a price target of US$8.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PlayAGS' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that PlayAGS' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.2% increase next year well below the historical 18%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 22% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than PlayAGS.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at PlayAGS. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$5.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PlayAGS going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PlayAGS , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.